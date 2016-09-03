San Marcos edged by Mira Costa, 11-9

Water Polo

San Marcos came up short against Mira Costa in a battle of Division 1 boys water polo teams in the CIF-Southern Section, falling 11-9 on the road.

Jesse Morrison scored four goals, Miles Cole and Adam Fuller tallied two apiece and Trevor Ricci added one for the Royals (1-1). Goalie Ben Spievak made six saves.

"There were definitely some positives as we cut back on turnovers, but still struggled a bit offensively, said San Marco coach Jeff Ashton.

Next up for the Royals is the Santa Barbara Invitational on Friday.

