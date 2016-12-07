San Marcos Edged in Gold Coast Opener

San Marcos came up short against St. Bonaventure, losing 45-43 on the first night of the Gold Coast Classic girls basketball tournament at the Thunderhut on Wednesday.

Milan McGary scored 12 points and Megan Cunnison had 11 to lead the Royals (3-3).

Assistant coach Aaron Solis said the Royals need to play with more confidence in certain situations in the game.

"Two of our losses are by two points and the other loss was a very competitive game," he said. "We need to keep working to gain confidence to break through this little wall of ours."

St. Bonaventure improves to 3-2.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.