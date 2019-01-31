San Marcos Edges Cabrillo in Regular-Season Finale, 50-49

Boys Basketball

San Marcos pulled out a 50-49 boys basketball win at Cabrillo on Thursday and finished in second place in the Channel League.

The Royals went 8-2 in league and finished the regular season at 14-8 overall.

San Marcos made some big plays down the stretch. It forced Cabrillo into a five-second violation, hit some clutch free throws and got a big three-pointer from Isaiah Hicks to seal the win.

Tommy Condon led the Royals with 15 points.

"It was a good team effort versus a gritty Cabrillo team," said San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks.