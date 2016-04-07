San Marcos Edges Dos Pueblos by 2 Strokes in Channel League Golf Showdown

Golf

The showdown between two unbeaten rivals brought out the best in the Dos Pueblos and San Marcos boys golf teams on Thursday.

All five San Marcos golfers all shot in the 70s, enabling the Royals to squeak out a 370-372 win over the Chargers at Glen Annie Golf Course.

San Marcos improves to 4-0 in league play and Dos Pueblos is 3-1.

Chad Metzger of San Marcos and DP’s Andres Fairbairn shared medalist honors at 1-under par 70.

The next three Royals, Chad Visser, Bennett Reichard and Bryce Quesada, carded 72s, and Andrew Rice scored a 78.

Mikhan Benedictus and Zach Steinberger each fired 73s and Joseph Pigatti had a 76, and Luke Vigna an 80 for Dos Pueblos.

"Both teams played really well today. We were fortunate to grind out a win against a good team on their home course,” said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis. “We needed and received contributions from everyone."

DP 372: Andres Fairbairn 70, Mikhan Benedictus 73, Zach Steinberger 73, Joseph Pigatti 76, Luke Vigna 80

San Marcos 370: Sam Metzger 70, Chad Visser 72, Bennett Reichard 72, Bryce Quesada 72, Andrew Rice 78

