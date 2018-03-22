San Marcos Edges Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse

Lacrosse

Freshman goalie Adrianna Espiritu made several saves on 8-meter foul shots and Demi Robitaille scored four goals, sparking San Marcos to an 10-8 girls lacrosse win over Santa Barbara on Thursday night at Warkentin Stadium.

Abby Smith had three goals, Aubrey Sturgeon scored two and Arin Pieramici had one for the Royals.

San Marcos coach Katelyn Standerfer credited her defense as the key to the win.

"The defense did an excellent job shutting down their offensive attempts, showing great discipline behind the ball," she said.

Santa Barbara had only 12 players, so it played with no substitutes

"But regardless of this we played like a team all together," said Santa Barbara coach Elayne Blessing. "We came together and communicated on defense, which is something we have been working on. This was not a game we are disappointed with it all."

Sabrina Loza scored three goals, Mia Barton and Anais Jimenez had two apiece and Megan Tighe tallied one for the Dons.

