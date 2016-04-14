San Marcos Edges Santa Barbara in Golf

Golf

San Marcos squeaked out a three-shot victory over Santa Barbara to remain undefeated in Channel League golf on Thursday.

The Royals got a big boost from Chris Wong and pulled out a 383-386 win at Santa Barbara Golf Club. Wong shot a 74, sharing second-place team honors with Chad Visser. Sam Metzger led San Marcos with a 73.

"Chris Wong was very important for us today, and I was proud of his golf this week," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "He had been struggling before this week and is starting to put it all back together."

The win improved San Marcos to 6-0 in league play.

Preston Gommersall of Santa Barbara earned medalist honors with a 2-over par 72 and Brandon Crane was one shot back at 73. The Dons are 3-3 in league.

"Another thrilling local golf match," said Solis, whose team won a close battle with Dos Pueblos on Tuesday. "It's too bad that we play off campus and students, parents, friends, and the like can't watch to see two good teams battle it out."

Medalist: Preston Gommersall (SB) 72

San Marcos

Sam Metzger 73

Chad Visser 74

Chris Wong 74

Andrew Rice 80

Bennett Reichard 82

Santa Barbara

Brandon Crane 73

Isaac Stone 79

Austin Coombs 80

Tim Kuschman 82

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.