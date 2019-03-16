Boys Volleyball

San Marcos Eliminated in Semifinals of Dos Pueblos Invitational

The San Marcos boys volleyball team reached the semifinals of the 44th annual Dos Pueblos Invitational on Saturday after going 8-0 in pool play and getting a "revenge win" over Granada Hills Charter in a one-game quarterfinal, 42-35. The Royals lost to Granada Hills Charter at the Redondo Union Tournament last month. San Marcos fell to Quartz Hill in a one-game semifinal, 42-38. "We played great volleyball all day and finished another tournament with five wins and only one loss, the same result that the Royals had at the Redondo Union Tournament earlier in the season," said coach Roger Kuntz. Senior setter and team captain Tanner Stevens was named to the all-tournament team "and many of the Royals had very successful days," said Kuntz. "All our starters and bench players contributed to the overall success for the day." The Royals earned two-set wins against San Luis Obispo, Long Beach Poly, Van Nuys and Harvard Westlake in pool play. San Marcos plays host to Santa Barbara in a pivotal Channel League match on Tuesday.

