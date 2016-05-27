San Marcos Endures Tough Loss to North Torrance in CIF Quarterfinals

Softball

San Marcos simply had no answer for North Torrance pitcher Alyssa Loza during the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 4 softball playoffs.

The Saxons ace was absolutely dominant, throwing a no-hitter while guiding her team to a 4-0 victory over the Royals 4-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

During her shut-down performance, Loza threw seven inning of work while surrendering just one walk and striking out 17 batters.

In the top of the third, North Torrance jumped out to an early advantage when Abbi Alexander swatted an RBI single to right field. This was immediately followed by another RBI singe, this time from Shonnie Baker, which allowed Alexander to score.

Leading 2-0 in the top of the fourth, the Saxons extended their lead when Lauren Sabihon hit single over the San Marcos infield to score Alyssa Wing. Alexander drove in another run in the sixth to put North Torrance comfortably ahead at 4-0.

The Saxons (27-6 overall) advance to the semifinals of the playoffs, where they will face-off with the same Santa Monica squad that upset Buena in the first round.

On the other hand, San Marcos (19-11 overall) wraps up another solid season in which they finished third in a highly competitive Channel league and reached the quarterfinals of the CIF playoffs.

