Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:56 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

San Marcos Endures Tough Loss to North Torrance in CIF Quarterfinals

Royals suffer 4-0 defeat after being no-hit by Saxons’ Alyssa Loza

North Torrance’s Alyssa Loza strikes out Sienna Berlinger of San Marcos for the final out of Thursday’s CIF-SS quarterfinal game.
North Torrance’s Alyssa Loza strikes out Sienna Berlinger of San Marcos for the final out of Thursday’s CIF-SS quarterfinal game. (Ryan Cullom/Noozhawk photo)
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | May 27, 2016 | 4:25 a.m.

San Marcos simply had no answer for North Torrance pitcher Alyssa Loza during the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 4 softball playoffs.

The Saxons ace was absolutely dominant, throwing a no-hitter while guiding her team to a 4-0 victory over the Royals 4-0 on Tuesday afternoon. 

During her shut-down performance, Loza threw seven inning of work while surrendering just one walk and striking out 17 batters.

 

In the top of the third, North Torrance jumped out to an early advantage when Abbi Alexander swatted an RBI single to right field. This was immediately followed by another RBI singe, this time from Shonnie Baker, which allowed Alexander to score. 

Leading 2-0 in the top of the fourth, the Saxons extended their lead when Lauren Sabihon hit single over the San Marcos infield to score Alyssa Wing. Alexander drove in another run in the sixth to put North Torrance comfortably ahead at 4-0.  

The Saxons (27-6 overall) advance to the semifinals of the playoffs, where they will face-off with the same Santa Monica squad that upset Buena in the first round.

On the other hand, San Marcos (19-11 overall) wraps up another solid season in which they finished third in a highly competitive Channel league and reached the quarterfinals of the CIF playoffs. 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 