San Marcos Erupts for 8-0 Boys Soccer Win Over Fillmore

Boys Soccer

Owen Bates recorded a hat trick, and the San Marcos boys soccer team rebounded from two losses at the Buena Tournament with an 8-0 rout of Fillmore on Friday.

"We dominated from start to finish and controlled every aspect of the game," coach Daniel Torres said.

The Royals led 3-0 at halftime and erupted for five goals in the second half.

Tony Garcia tallied two goals and Oscar Perez, Jose Reyes and Aaron Contreras scored one apiece.

"What I'm most pleased about is that all the goals were assisted, and it was a total team effort today," said Torres.

Avi Ghitterman, Garcia and Perez each had two assists.

The Royals (5-5-1) play host to Flintridge Prep on Thursday in their first home game of the season.

