San Marcos Erupts in Second Half, Beats Dos Pueblos, 10-5, in Boys Lacrosse

Lacrosse

San Marcos went on a six-goal run in the second half to spark an 10-5 boys lacrosse win in a Channel League rivalry game on Tuesday.

The scoring run gave the Royals an 8-2 lead.

"We shared the ball and had seven different players with assists," said San Marcos coach Rick Lehman.

Hart Tiller, a senior attackman, helped build the Royals lead. Tiller, Ryan Lehman and Shea Rouseau each scored two goals and Rouseau was great at the face-off, said coach Lehman.

Max Gaynes, Patrick Benz, and Michael Palmer also scored for San Marcos.



The coaches credited the stellar defensive play of the whole team and game balls were awarded to long-pole defenders Jorge Jimenez and Isaac Briner.

"They shut down the DP best offensive players most of the night," said Lehman.

The Royals improve to 3-0 and play Cate at home on Thursday.