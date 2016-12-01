San Marcos’ Explosive Third Quarter Sets Up Victory

Girls Basketball

An 11-2 run by the San Marcos girls basketball team to start the third quarter broke open a tie game and powered the Royals to a 48-43 win over Faith Baptist at the Fillmore Tournament Thursday afternoon.

Junior Milan McGary had a strong game, putting up 18 points, six rebounds and three steals in the win.

Sophomore Megan Cunnison had 10 rebounds while senior Sierra Hearron pulled down seven boards of her own.

Naana Boateng put up 23 points for Faith Baptist.

"We played well in spurts, but we still have to learn how to guard the opposing team's dominant player," said San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis. "I thought we got some good minutes from sophomore Leticia Romero who was our second leading scorer with seven points, but she also had five boards and even two assists. Hopefully this game will give her a lot of confidence moving forward."

San Marcos takes on Santa Paula Friday as tournament play continues.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.