San Marcos Faces Buena for CIF Softball Title on Friday in Irvine

Softball

San Marcos and Buena will meet for the CIF-SS Division 4 softball title on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Barber Park in Irvine.

The game will be the first of three finals on that day. At 3:30, Santa Ynez plays Village Christian for the Division 7 championship.

San Marcos and Buena will be meeting for the fourth time this season. The Bulldogs swept the three Channel League meetings (6-0, 4-1, 9-2). They enter the title game with a 26-0-1 record and the top-seeding in the division. Buena last played in a CIF final 26 years ago.

San Marcos is playing in its first CIF final in program history. The Royals (23-7) have been terrific in the playoffs, winning three of their four games on the road. They are led by Fresno State-bound Hailee Rios.