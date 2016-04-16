San Marcos Falls Behind Early, Loses to Oxnard

Baseball

San Marcos suffered a 7-1 non-league baseball loss against Oxnard on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets jumped on the Royals for three runs in the first inning and never looked back. San Marcos hurt itself with five errors.

Mason Metcalfe went 2 for 2 with a double and drove in San Marcos' only run. Blake Katsev was 2-4.

It was the third loss for San Marcos after starting the week with a win over Santa Barbara. On Friday, the Royals dropped a Channel League game at Buena, 11-5, despite a 4-4 performance from Ryan Guardino. Three of Guardino's hits were doubles, and he drove in four runs.

Zane Chittenden had two homers and four RBIs for Buena

The Royals drop to 10-7 and have bye week. They return to action April 26 against Dos Pueblos.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .