San Marcos Falters in Fourth Quarter Against Centennial

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team entered the fourth quarter all tied up against Bakersfield-Centennial on Saturday, but the Royals quickly fell behind and ultimately fell 40-37 at the Gold Coast Classic at Rio Mesa High.

Centennial knocked down four three-pointers to open the quarter and never looked back.

Milan McGary led the Royals with 12 points.

Down 10 late in the fourth, San Marcos cut the Centennial lead to three, but couldn't complete the comeback.

"We were proud of the girls for competing the entire game against a bigger team," said San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis. "We could have rolled over and given up after they started hitting shots to start the fourth quarter, but the girls stayed with it and almost pulled off the comeback. It was great to see them fight back."

