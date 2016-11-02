San Marcos Falls at Arroyo Grande in First Round

Tennis

San Marcos dropped a 12-6 decision at Arroyo Grande in a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 first-round girls tennis match on Wednesday.

The doubles teams of Yuka Perera-Maura Mannix and Kelly Coulson-Samantha DeAlba went undefeated for the day to give the Royals their six points.

"We came up short today against a very good AG team, who were the better team," San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman said. "I am happy on the season we had and to repeat as Channel League champions for the second year in a row is a great accomplishment.

"We have a good base of core players and we will try to win the league again next year."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.