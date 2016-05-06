San Marcos Falls in 8 innings against Ventura

San Marcos suffered a 4-3 baseball loss against Ventura in eight innings on Friday at Joe Mueller Field.
Alec Norman of the visiting Cougars scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Parker Velasquez.
The win keeps Ventura in the league title hunt. The Cougars are 4-5 and play a three-game series with first-place Dos Pueblos (6-3) next week.
San Marcos, which falls to 4-6 in league, remains in the hunt for a CIF playoff berth. The Royals (12-11 overall) finish the regular season against Santa Barbara (6-4).
