San Marcos Falls in Bronze Final at Damien Classic

Boys Basketball

San Marcos struggled against Mark Keppel's size advantage and dropped a 55-36 decision in the championship game of the Bronze Division at the Damien Classic boys basketball tournament on Saturday in La Verne.

Beau Allen scored 12 points and Shakir Ahmad had eight to lead the Royals (6-6).

"Keppel had a strong post presence which led to them controlling the boards," said San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks. "They did a good job limiting us to one shot and converting on the other end."

Allen and Isaiah Hicks were chosen to the all-tournament team.

The Royals are off until Jan. 5, when they play host to St. Bonaventure.