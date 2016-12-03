San Marcos Falls in Fillmore Tourney Finals

Girls Basketball

16 points from All-Tournament selection Milan McGary were not enough to power the San Marcos girls basketball team to victory in the championship game of the Fillmore Tournament. The Royals fell to Santa Clara 56-48.

The Saints knocked down 13 shots more than the Royals from the charity stripe, which San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis attributed to the loss.

"We did not adjust to the calls as well as we would have liked and both teams struggled with foul trouble," Solis explained. "They were able to get to the line more than we were."

Jackie Hernandez contributed offensively for the Royals scoring nine points on the game, much to the pleasure of her coaches.

"It was great to see Jackie find her shooting touch," said Solis. "We are going to need that a lot more this season."

The Royals take on St. Bonaventure on Wednesday as part of the Gold Coast Tournament.

