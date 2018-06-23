San Marcos Falls in Five in Girls Volleyball Season Opener

Girls Volleyball

Jenna Macfarlane and Sierra Palladino combined for 30 kills for the San Marcos girls volleyball team in its season opener, but it wasn’t enough as the Royals fell in five sets at Hart on Thursday. The scores were 24-26, 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12.

“Pre-season games versus tough opponents are always an exciting way to open up our season,” San Marcos coach Tina Brown said. “This year was not any different.”

Hart had already played one match while San Marcos was making its season debut.

Macfarlane led the Royals with 16 kills and Palladino had 14 kills. Brynn Sofro came off the bench and contributed eight kills.

Brown was pleased with the play of setter Ellie Gamberdella. “She ran a smooth offense, getting all the hitters involved,” said Brown,

The Royals got good back-row play from Grace Mathews and AJ Huerta-Leipner.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.