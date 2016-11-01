San Marcos Falls in Three Sets in Playoff Opener

Girls Volleyball

Jenna MacFarlane recorded a double-double, but it wasn't enough for San Marcos against a tough Flintridge-Sacred Heart team in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls volleyball playoffs.

Sacred Heart roared out to a fast start and held off the visiting Royals in the next two sets to post a 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 win on Tuesday night.

MacFarlane led San Marcos with 10 kills and 11 digs. Middle Kristine Fimlaid added six kills and two blocks, Ady Colburn had four kills and two blocks and libero Delaney Werner picked up 14 digs.

"We came out a little slow in the first set but came back swinging in games 2 and 3," co-coach Tina Brown said. "In game 3, we were leading 19-17 and got onto a rotation where we couldn't side out with five unanswered points. We brought it back to 21-23, but just couldn't close it out."

She added: "It was a great season for the Royals and we could not be happier with this group of kids and the effort they put in to the season from day 1."