Girls Basketball

San Marcos Falls Into Buena Trap Early, Loses 57-31

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2018 | 9:32 p.m.

San Marcos had trouble with Buena's trapping defense early in the game, fell behind and suffered a 57-31 girls basketball loss in a Channel League game at Buena on Wednesday.

"Their trap really hurt us in the first quarter, but then we settled down and did some good things," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said.

Milan McGary scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Royals.

"Milan was able to find some gaps to drive, but we need to continue to work on our post play. They are working hard and we need to just keep at it," said Hantgin.

Buena got 20 points from Jelly Orozco and 15 from Lailah Teasdale. The Bulldogs finished third in the league at 4-4

San Marcos hosts Ventura on Thursday in a make-up game and the last regular season game of the year.

