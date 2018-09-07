San Marcos Falls Short by 6 Strokes Against Buena

Golf

San Marcos was edged by six strokes in a dual match with Buena on Thursday at the Olivas Golf Links.

Sophomore Adeline Anderson shot a 1-under par 35 to lead the Bulldogs and earn medalist honors.

Junior Alex Manion led San Marcos with a 41, carding five pars in her round. Senior Jackie Moreno shot a personal best of 47.

"We have a few players sick and injured, so we hope to have our team back to full strength next week," said coach Sarah Ashton. "We lost to a competitive team today, but we were proud of the strong scores we posted. This group of girls is really dedicated to continual improvement and learning about the game, which makes them a pleasure to work with."

San Marcos scores

Alex Manion 41

Allison Seoane 53

Caya Castelo 54

Jackie Moreno 47

Sofia Tasca 44



