Boys Basketball

San Marcos Falls Short in Boys Basketball Opener

Beau Allen scores inside for San Marcos in its basketball season opener against Temescal Canyon. Click to view larger
Beau Allen scores inside for San Marcos in its basketball season opener against Temescal Canyon. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 21, 2017 | 8:59 p.m.

San Marcos came up short in its boys basketball opener, falling to visiting Temescal Canyon, 59-55, on Tuesday afternoon at Maury Halleck Gym.

Senior Jackson Stormo scored 25 points and senior Ryan Godges added 14 to lead the Royals.

Evan Tupper buried a three-pointer to give Temescal Canyon a 43-36 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Royals battled back and tied the score at 43-43 on a Godges three-pointer, a rebound basket by Beau Allen and two free throws by Stormo.

The Titans were up 48-45 when Allen made one of two free throws. The Royals then stole the ball and had a chance to tie the score but missed an uncontested layup.

Temescal Canyon made them pay for it, knocking down back-to-back shots from behind the arc to go up 54-46 with 2:37 left in regulation.

Stormo scored off an assist from Allen and made a reverse layup to pull to 54-50. 

Jackson Stormo of San Marcos shoots over Temescal Canyon’s Zach Oropeza. Stormo scored 25 points. Click to view larger
Jackson Stormo of San Marcos shoots over Temescal Canyon’s Zach Oropeza. Stormo scored 25 points. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Brandon Sapp of the Titans made two free throws and Stef Korfas of San Marcos answered with a pull-up jumper in the lane to make it 56-52. 

Godges stole the ball and Stormo converted one of two free throws to cut the deficit to three, 56-53, with 43 seconds remaining. 

San Marcos fouled Sapp and he made one free throw to make it a four-point game. 

The Royals missed a 16 footer but Stormo scored inside, leaving it 57-55 with 6.1 seconds left. 

Sapp was fouled on the inbounds pass and he made two free throws to clinch the victory for Temescal Canyon.

Tupper scored 20 points, Sapp had 19 and Blake Sapp added 11 for the Titans.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

