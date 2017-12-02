San Marcos Falls to Hueneme in Fillmore Tournament Finals

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team couldn't get things going against undefeated Hueneme, falling 61-40 in the championship game of the Fillmore Tournament on Saturday.

Milan McGary scored 16 points to lead the Royals (5-1) and was named to the All-Tournament team. Hueneme's Vanessa Smart was named tournament MVP.

"The game was a lot closer than the score appears," explained San Marcos head coach Chris Hantgin. "We did a lot of good things this evening despite not shooting well from the free throw line and giving up too many second chance points, which was the difference in the game. We played well defensively at certain times and are starting to see different options in the offense."

Hantgin praised the play of sophomore Ashley Day, who he said "is showing good signs of adjusting to the speed of the game and is just going to continue to improve."

