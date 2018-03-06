San Marcos Falls to Hueneme in SoCal Invitational

Baseball

San Marcos dropped a 5-2 baseball decision to Hueneme in a SoCal Invitational game on Tuesday.

The Royals (1-3) were held to four singles in the game.

Hueneme scored four runs off San Marcos starter Isaac Villareal. He allowed five hits, no walks and struck out two in three innings. Reliever Josh Swanson went three innings and allowed one run on two hits and struck out three.

The Royals play Pacifica at home on Wednesday before opening Channel League play Friday at Ventura.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.