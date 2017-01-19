San Marcos Falls to Mater Dei on Last-Second Goal

Water Polo

Mater Dei scored a last-second goal to beat San Marcos, 9-8, in a battle of highly ranked girls water polo teams in CIF-SS Division 1 on Thursday in Santa Ana.

Freshman Tea Poljak scored off a restart after a foul with two seconds left to lift the No. 2 team in Division 1 over the third-ranked Royals.

Paige Hauschild scored three goals for the Royals (9-2), who were coming off an emotional Channel League win over Dos Pueblos on Wednesday. Fiona Kuesis, Ella Prentice, Sarah Owens, Cassidy Miller, and Lili Akin all scored one goal each. Goalie Sophie Trumbull blocked 12 shots.

San Marcos travels to Coronado for a tournament this weekend.

