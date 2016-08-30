San Marcos Falls to Oxnard in Five Sets

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos won the first two sets against Oxnard but couldn't put the Yellowjackets away and dropped the non-league girls volleyball match in five, 22-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-7, on Tuesday night.

"We ran out of gas and Oxnard really played great defense," said San Marcos co-coach Dwayne Hauschild.

It was the second five-set loss of the young season for the Royals. They fell to Hart in five last week.

Jenna MacFarlane led the San Marcos attack with 18 kills and Dani Dusebout added nine kills.

Libero Delaney Werner "anchored our defense all night and did a good job passing," Hauschild said. "Also, a great effort coming off the bench by Leila Parker who was involved in some key points and really remained steady."

The Royals (0-2) play at Harvard Westlake on Thursday.

