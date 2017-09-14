San Marcos Falls to Ventura in Close Match

Golf

The San Marcos girls golf team lost a tight match to Channel League opponent Ventura on Thursday 262-258 at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Ventura's Olivia Block took home medalist honors after shooting a 42 on the nine hole, par-37 front nine.

Alex Manion led the way for the Royals (2-4-1) with a 47, while Sofia Tasca and Bella Wygant were close behind with a pair of 49's.

"Although we were disappointed to lose, Ventura played a great match," explained San Marcos head coach Sarah Ashton. "Our girls really enjoyed their round today and we continue to improve individually and as a team."

The Royals take on rival Santa Barbara on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

