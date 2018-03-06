San Marcos Falls to Wilson of Long Beach, 394-441

Golf

San Marcos had a tough day at the Sandpiper Greens, as they fell to Wilson of Long Beach.

Aryeh Keating posted a score of 77 in the los, while Blake Bornand had 79.

"Long Beach Wilson is one of the best programs in Southern Section and it is always fun to play them," said coach Aaron Solis. "Was proud of Blake today. He shot his personal best at Pipe, and he knows he could have done a little better."

