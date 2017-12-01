San Marcos Falters Late Against Foothill

The San Marcos girls water polo team fell 8-4 in a non-league matchup against Foothill on Friday.
Lili Rose Akin scored the Royals' first three goals, and Megan Musick tied the score 4-4 at half with a nice goal.
Foothill outscored San Marcos 4-0 in the second half.
“This was a tough loss but I’m looking forward to our teams growth this season," said San Marcos head coach Chuckie Roth.
