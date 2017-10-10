San Marcos Falters Late Against Ventura

The San Marcos boys water polo team entered the fourth period down 2-1 and couldn't rally in an eventual 5-8 loss to Channel League opponent Ventura on Tuesday.
Sam Fuller scored twice to lead the Royals, while Trevor Ricci, Kyle Voulgaris, and James Oriskovich each added one goal.
Jack Phreaner had a strong game with 10 blocks and five steals for the Royals (6-13, 1-4).
San Marcos takes on rival Santa Barbara on Thursday.
