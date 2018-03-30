San Marcos Finishes 2-2 at Chris Moon Memorial Tournament

Baseball

San Marcos won its final game at the Chris Moon Memorial Tournament on Friday, beating Avada-West of Colorado, 9-8.

The Royals finished 2-2 in the tournament in Tucson. They lost a 7-4 decision against Tucson High Magnet on Thursday night.

Aaron Ratliff pitched two innings of hitless relief to earn the win on Friday. He pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth, getting a pop out and two strike outs.

Issac Villareal went 2 for 2 with two runs, 2 RBI and two walks. Andrew Aragon had a RBI hit and Logan Ring hit a two-run double.

Against Tucson, Erik Larson went 3-3 with a double and run scored and Aragon hit an inside-the-park homer and went 2-4.

San Marcos is 5-6-1 on the season. The Royals host Santa Barbara High on April 6.



