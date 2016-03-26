San Marcos Finishes 3-2 at Chris Moon Tournament in Arizona

Baseball

San Marcos baseball went 3-2 during the week and finished in sixth place at the Chris Moon Memorial Cherry Field Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

The Royals defeated L.A. Locke, 8-4, and Pueblo, Colo., 8-5, lost to Canyon Del Oro, Ariz., 5-4, beat Cienega, Ariz., 11-7. and fell to Riverton, Utah 16-4 in the fifth-place game.

Ian Churchill threw a complete game against Pueblo, striking out seven, allowing five hits and two earned runs.

Blake Katsev pitched three shutout innings of relief in the win over Cienega

At the plate, Katsev had a big tournament, going 9 for 15 with two doubles, a triple, seven runs and eight RBIs. Nolan Cope went 8-16 with a double, five runs and six RBIs. Ryan Guardino was 9 for 20 with three runs and four RBIs.

San Marcos is 8-4 on the season.