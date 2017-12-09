San Marcos Finishes as Runner-Up at Simi Valley Tournament

San Marcos lost to a strong Harvard Westlake team, 75-66, in the championship game of the Simi Valley Tournament on Saturday.
Harvard Westlake (8-1) is ranked 15th in the L.A. Times Southland poll. Johnny Juzang had 28 points and Mason Hooks had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolverines.
San Marcos fell to 7-2.
In the semifinals, San Marcos edged Clovis West, 70-68.
Jackson Stormo scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win. Nate Fay had 13 points, Ryan Hodges 12 and Beau Allen and David Frohling scored 10 apiece.
"Clovis is a great team, and we got their A game,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. “They shot the lights out from 3-point range, and we didn't. Despite not shooting well, we found ways to score, and more importantly found a way to win.”