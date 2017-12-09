San Marcos Finishes Fourth in Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

The San Marcos girls water polo team finished fourth in the Villa Park Tournament on Saturday after losses to Los Alamitos and Orange Lutheran.

Los Alamitos took down the Royals 7-4 in the first matchup, and the Griffins eventually went on to lose to Dos Pueblos in the championship game.

In the third place game, Orange Lutheran took down the Royals 7-6.

Sophie Trumbull had a strong day notching a combined 14 blocks.

"The girls fought hard and played two great games," said San Marcos head coach Brian Roth.

