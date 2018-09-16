San Marcos Finishes Runner-up at Royal Volleyball Tournament

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos advanced to the championship of the the Royal Invitational girls volleyball tournament and lost a tight battle with Granada Hills Charter of the L.A. City Section, 25-22.

The Royals went 3-0 in pool play, winning two of the three in three sets. In the playoffs, the rallied to beat Hart in three sets, 19-25, 25-20 17-15.

Brynn Sofro led the attack, averaging three kills a set along with 12 digs. Libero Grace Mathews "was huge behind the service line, coming up with strong service aces at critical times," said coach Tina Brown. Mattews also averaged 16 digs a game.

Sofro and Mathews were named to the all-tournament team.

"We also had an opportunity to see action from our two sophomores, Taylor Wilson and Madison Oriskovich, who were composed and effective all day," Brown said. "Ellie Gamberdella ran the offense along with Ashley Day and did a fantastic job of getting all the hitters involved."

The Royals improve to 12-4 on the season.



