Baseball
San Marcos Finishes Second at Chris Moon Memorial Tournament
The San Marcos baseball team finished as runners-up at the Chris Moon Memorial Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 31, 2017 | 10:55 p.m.
San Marcos fell to Tucson High, 5-3, in nine innings in the championship game of Chris Moon Memorial Tournament on Friday in Tucson.
The Royals led 3-1 going into the sixth inning when Orlando Romero of the Badgers hit a two-out two-run homer to tie the score.
Ian Churchill threw 6.2 innings, allowing three earned runs (two earned) and five hits while striking out nine. Jack Winterbauer pitched 2.1 innings and suffered the loss against the two-time Arizona state runners-up.
San Marcos (13-3) finished 3-2 in the tournament, with both losses coming against Tucson.
