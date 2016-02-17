San Marcos Fires on All Cylinders in 80-52 Victory in CIF Basketball Playoff Opener

Boys Basketball

Scott Everman poured in 31 points in three quarters and Ryan McCarthy did a terrific job handling the basketball against full-court pressure as San Marcos romped to an 80-52 victory over North Torrance in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA first-round playoff game Wednesday night at the Thunderhut.

The Royals travel to Gahr for the second round on Friday.

San Marcos (20-7) slowed down the visiting Saxons, who pressed the entire game, shot several 3-pointers and substituted five players at a time.

"We wanted to slow them down and play our tempo," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. "While doing that we scored the most points we've scored in a long time."

The Royals took control of the game in the first quarter and scored 31 points.

"We were composed against the press," Boucher said. "Ryan McCarthy had zero turnovers. We had solid bench play from Ryan Fay, Jackson Stormo (9 points & 11 rebounds) and Asher Luberto."

Boucher feels his team is playing its best basketball.

"We feel good going forward," he said. "Tonight was a confidence booster for our entire team. It's fun to be playing the best brand of basketball we've played in February."

