San Marcos Football Preview

Football

Royals set to begin new era under direction of Jason Fowle

Jason Fowle will lead San Marcos onto the Warkentin Stadium field for its football season opener against Santa Ynez on Friday night.

Taking over the reins as coach of the Royals, Fowle replaces Anthony Linebaugh, who returned to northern California for family reasons at the end of the 2015-16 school year.

Considering that Fowle was on Linebaugh's staff, the expectation is the transition will go relatively smooth for this young squad.

Fowle takes over team that is short on varsity experience.

“Every game is going to be a challenge and require our best effort in terms of focus, preparation, stamina, and fundamental execution,” he said.

San Marcos is led by 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior linebacker Josh Harrah, who earned All-Channel League second-team honors last year after recording 65 total tackles and three sacks.

Also looking to make an impact for what figures to be a solid defense is 5-8, 265-pound senior defensive lineman Anthony Hernandez. The defensive backfield is one area that has experienced players as three starters return: Luke Pollack, Jairo Sosa and Jose Romo.

On offense, the Royals are full of youthful promise, starting with junior quarterback Jacob Villareal. The 5-11, 155-pound dual-threat quarterback will look to extend plays outside of the pocket with his legs and finish with a strong arm.

Senior Arren Magtanong will be the primary running back.

“If we can maintain our health and compete to our highest capabilities, then we have a chance to establish a strong foundation for developing a more competitive program,” said Fowle.

A look at the San Marcos Royals:

League: Channel

CIF Playoff Division: 12

Head Coach: Jason Fowle

Coaching Staff: Leonel Villalobos (DC/DL), Justin Howe (WR/DB), Matt Anderson (OL), Gary Semenza (RB/LB), Brian Gibson (WR/DB), Mark Johnson (TE/DE)

Returning Starters: Josh Harrah, OL/LB, 6-2, 210, SR. (2nd Team All Channel League DL, 2015); Anthony Hernandez, OL/DL, 5-8, 265, SR; Arren Magtanong, RB/DB, 5-6, 160, SR; Luke Pollack, WR/DB, 5-10, 165, JR; Jose Romo, WR/DB, 5-9, 170, SR Jairo Sosa, WR/DB, 5-11, 170, SR.

Returning Players: Ashkan Allen, RB/LB, 5-9, 165, SR; AJ Dominguez, QB/DB, 5-10, 175, SR; Javier Esparza, OL, 5-9, 190, SR; Alex Heining, WR/DB, 5-10, 155, SR; Mike Lynk, OL/DL, 5-10, 240, SR; Richard Manzanarez, DE, 5-8, 170, SR; Nick Pencek, OL/DL, 6-1, 220, SR; James Reid, DL, 5-9, 170, SR.

Promising Newcomers: Emmanuel Acevedo, WR/DB, 5-8, 150, JR; Miguel Alaniz, OL, 6-5, 260, JR; Andrew Aragon, TE/LB, 5-10, 180, Soph; Javier Castillo, DE, 5-10, 175, JR; Carlos Ceja, TE/DE, 5-10, 175, JR; Steven Corona, RB/LB, 5-6, 180, JR; Bryan Gonzalez, OL, 5-9, 210, SR; David Kesablyan, OL, 5-10, 190, JR; Luis Messino, WR/DB, 5-8, 155, JR; Brad Purling, DE, 5-11, 170, JR; Robert Reyes, RB/DB, 5-9, 165, JR; Tom Schaeffer, RB/DB, 5-5, 150, Soph; Jacob Villareal, QB, 6-0, 155, JR; Mason Zimmerman, TE/DE, 6-4, 185, JR.

Projected Starters Offense: Line: Miguel Alaniz, David Kesablyan, Mike Lynk, Nick Pencek; WR: Luis Messino, Jairo Sosa; TE: Mason Zimmerman; QB: Jacob Villareal; RB: Arren Magtanong. Others to be determined.

Projected Starters Defense: LB: Josh Harrah; Line: Anthony Hernandez, Javier Castillo, Carlos Ceja; DB: Emmanuel Acevedo, Luis Messino; Luke Pollack; Jose Romo. Others to be determined.

Team Overview from Coach Fowle: Our team is young and lacks depth. However, they are a hard working and enthusiastic group and are committed to getting better day in and day out. Key players include Josh Harrah (SR, LB) ­ a standout leader who brings a great energy and enthusiasm to what he does every day; Jacob Villareal (JR, QB) ­ has a calm demeanor no matter the situation, quickly improving in his abilities as a passer, and has a strong grasp of his role in the offense; Jose Romo (SR, DB) ­ a positive vocal leader and a student of the game, also a backup quarterback; Arren Magtanong (RB, SR) ­ a hard-working and versatile player who brings stability and consistency on offense and special teams; Luis Messino (JR, WR/DB), ­ an explosive athlete with the ability to have an impact in every phase of the game; Mason Zimmerman (JR, TE/DE), ­ a hard-nosed throwback type of a player with great size, speed, range and hands; Nick Pencek (SR, OL), ­ a hard working lineman who is a leader for the younger players, and Anthony Hernandez (SR, DL), ­ a strong defensive lineman with a knack for shedding blocks and getting to the ball.

