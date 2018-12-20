San Marcos Gets Defensive in 52-37 Win Over Santa Ynez

San Marcos High took control with fast starts in the second and third quarters on Thursday night and Beau Allen tossed in 17 points to spark the Royals to a 52-37 boys basketball win over Santa Ynez at the Thunderhut.
The Royals are 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the Channel League. They’ve won three straight, holding their opponents to 45, 33 and 37 points.
“In every game, we want to come out and set the tone defensively and the last few games, we’ve done that,” said first-year Royals coach Jelani Hicks. “Beau and Drew (Andrew Frohling) are the only ones with varsity experience. So we have a relatively young team. Games provide the best experience and they can learn-on-the-job a little bit. They’ve been working hard and they’re learning every day.”
San Marcos broke open a 12-10 game with an 11-3 run to start the second quarter. Allen had five points in the offensive burst and capped it with a layin and free throw for a 23-13 lead with 3:23 to go in the first half.
Allen, a 6-5 senior who’s going to Duke on a track scholarship in the high jump, had a resounding dunk follow with 0:15 left, giving the Royals a 29-20 halftime lead.
“This was our first home league game, so this was very exciting for all of us,” said Allen. “A lot of our guys are younger without varsity experience, so the big thing is to get them to find a role as soon as possible so we can do as well as we can.”
Allen stole a pass and made a layup in the first 12 seconds of the third quarter, igniting a 14-2 Royal run that effectively put the game away at 43-22. He scored his 17 points in three quarters and sat out most of the final period.
The Royals outscored the Pirates 33-17 in the middle two quarters.
“Our goal is to limit our opponent to less than 10 each quarter,” said Allen and his team did just that, holding the Pirates to 10, 10, 7 and 10 points.
Tommy Condon added 10 points for the Royals and Frohling had eight. Merek Mercado topped the Pirates (8-9, 0-2) with 18 points, including four 3-point baskets.
The Royals used a full-court zone press to force a number of turnovers.
Santa Ynez cut a 21-point deficit down to 12 in the fourth quarter after Mercado scored his team’s first eight points of the quarter. The senior point guard drained back-to-back triples and Max Sheldon made a steal and fed Mercado for a layup that made it 47-35 with 4:43 to play.
Junior guard Tony Njia answered with the Royals’ only 3-pointer of the night to boost the margin back to 15 points, 50-35.
“We want to take them out of what they want to do and try to stifle them as much as we can,” said Hicks. “We’ve been working on the press and how much intensity it takes to do that for 32 minutes.
“Beau does a good job of setting the tone for us and staying aggressive. When he does that, the rest of the guys fall in line and follow his lead. He’s a great leader in that way.”
The Royals will play in the Damien Tournament next week, starting the day after Christmas against South Hills at 5 p.m. The Pirates return to action on Saturday, Jan. 5 with a non-league game at Bishop Diego.
