San Marcos Gets Everyone Involved in 14-4 Win Over Lompoc

Alex Chow Click to view larger
Alex Chow of San Marcos won two sets and lost only two games. (Jarrod Bradley photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 28, 2019 | 8:40 p.m.

San Marcos used five singles players and five doubles teams in a 14-4 Channel League tennis win over Lompoc on Thursday.

"We moved players around to get experience and brought in all of our reinforcements today," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "I was particularly impressed with our improved footwork on returns. We've focused on that the past week and the work is paying off."

Alex Chow and Alexi Gill both went 2-0 in singles and lost only two games. Alex Wilson went 2-1.

In doubles, Jimmy Wimbish was part of three set wins with two partners. Alex Stefanov also won three sets with two partners.

"Jimmy and Alex were both dominant and consistent today. They made few errors, and won many easy points with their aggressive play," said Bradley.

Ivar Bjork and Sam Friedman went 2-1.

"Sam and Ivar have powerful serves that are difficult to return. As the match progressed, their serve percentages increased, and their results reflect that," said Bradley.

San Marcos improves to 5-0, 2-0 in Channel League while Lompoc suffers its first loss to falls to 3-1, 1-1 in Channel League.

San Marcos 14

Singles
Alex Chow 2-0
Noah Silverberg 0-1
Alexi Gill 2-0
Noah Dusette 0-1
Alex Wilson 2-1

Doubles
Dominik Stefanov-Jimmy Wimbish 1-0
Ronin Suzuki-Jimmy Wimbish 2-0
Daniel Newton-Alex Stefanov 1-0
Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-0
Ivar Bjork-Sam Friedman 2-1

Lompoc 4

Singles

Kevin Hernandez 1-2
John Arevalos 0-3
Anthony Morales 2-1

Doubles
Jeremiah Munoz-Max Flores 0-3
Ricardo Garay-Anthony Osequera 0-3
Andres Servin-Arnold Vega 1-2
 

