San Marcos Gets Good Balance in Win Over Lompoc

Boys Basketball

San Marcos had good balance in its scoring and beat Lompoc 65-55 in Channel League boys basketball game at Maury Halleck Gym on Friday night.

Beau Allen led the way for the Royals with 16 points, Tommy Condon had 14, Isaiah Hicks scored nine and made some clutch free throws down the stretch.

San Marcos also got contributions off the bench as Jeroe Bidlow scored eight points and Shakir Ahmad and Will Pace each added six points.

San Marcos improves to 5-1 in Channel League and 11-7 overall.

