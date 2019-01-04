San Marcos Gets Great Balance, Goalkeeping in 13-3 Win Over Oaks Christian

Water Polo

Five players scored two goals apiece and Megan Musick took on the role of playmaker for the San Marcos girls water polo team in a 13-2 route of Oaks Christian on Friday.

Goalie Riley Christen was solid in the cage, blocking 12 shots.

“Riley Christian played a great game today as well as junior Angie Drake who had two goals on the match today and a couple

pivotal plays," said San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth.

Fiona Kuesis, Claire Kronen, Ella Prentice, and Cassidy Miller all had a pair of goals in the Royals' balanced attack and Musick dished out four assists.

"We played a great team game and worked well with each other in order to reach success," Roth said. "We had a great week of training and it’s nice to see it pay off in a win.”

The Royals will play Carlsbad at 11:30 a.m. and Santa Ynez at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday at Santa Barbara High.