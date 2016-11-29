San Marcos Gets Lots of Contributions in Win at Arroyo Grande

A balanced attack propelled San Marcos to a 62-49 boys basketball win at Arroyo Grande in a Central Coast Classic game on Tuesday.

Jackson Stormo led the way for the Royals with 17 points and nine rebounds. Stefan Korfas had nine points and seven rebound, and Ryan Godges also scored nine points.

"We have such a balanced attack, we had guys off the bench like Avery Artigo and Ryan Fay who played big minutes for us," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "I'm proud of our unselfishness. We have so many guys who play their role for the team's good."

The Royals (3-0) put their unbeaten record on the line Friday at Chaminade.

