San Marcos Gets Several Contributions in Four-Set Victory at Dos Pueblos

Girls Volleyball

The San Marcos girls volleyball team is a variety pack of talent.

The Royals had an assortment of players make big plays against crosstown rival Dos Pueblos and they produced a 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 victory Thursday night in a Channel League match at Sovine Gym.

Kendall Williams got it going early for the Royals (3-0 in league) and soon afterward Brynn Sofro, Bella Johnson, Christine Fimlaid, Jayne Wood, Taylor Wilson and Molly Kirkbride kept the points coming on the front line.

Setting the table for them was Grace Mathews with her accurate passing and defense of Grace Mathews and Ellie Gamberdella's slick setting.

“Ellie and Grace contribute so much to our team,” San Marcos co-coach Dwayne Hauschild said. “Those kids were fantastic.”

Williams led the attack with her second double-double of the season. She put away 13 kills from the outside had 16 digs and served two aces. Sofro, who hit from the middle and the right side, also had 13 kills and two aces.

The Royals disrupted DP’s offense with tough serving throughout the match. They served 14 aces total, with Johnson leading the way with six. Mathews joined Williams and Sofro with two.

The numerous contributions kept the pressure on a Dos Pueblos team (2-1 in league) that barely avoided a sweep. The Chargers managed to pull out the third-set victory with a late run of points from middle Ally Mintzer and setter Mikayla Butzke.

Mintzer, who at times faced a triple block, notched 17 kills and had eight blocks. Butzke added six kills and 13 digs to go with 29 assists. Portia Sherman and Becky McKinny each had six kills and three blocks.

The first set was tied at 14-14, when DP committed a serving error to give San Marcos the lead for good, Johnson followed with a kill down the line off a nice set from Williams. A tough serve by Williams led to a DP hitting error and Johnson followed with a big kill. A mishandled ball violation against the Chargers gave the Royals a 19-14 lead before McKinny sided out.

Later, Johnson served an ace and Jayne Wood and Sofro combined on a block for a 24-18 lead.

Dos Pueblos regrouped in second set and got a couple of blocks from Mintzer and Butzke and a pair of aces from Alison Minnich to go up 10-4.

But the Chargers then struggled passing the serves from Gamberdella and gave up five straight points.

The score was tied 12-12 before Mathews went on a seven-point serving run, which included two aces and some excellent defense. The Royals were dialed on the hitting of Mintzer and Sherman and transitioned digs into points.

Their lead expanded to 22-13 on a Sofro kill in the middle, a Williams blast from the back row and an ace serve from Johnson.

A Williams ace gave San Marcos a 20-17 lead in the third set, and it appeared the Royals were headed for a sweep.

But Dos Pueblos found new life after a couple of kills from Olivia Andrews on the outside to go ahead 20-17.

San Marcos rallied on a tip by Sofro and an off-speed shot by Gamberdella to retake the lead at 23-22.

The Chargers, however, came up with a big finish. On a rally at 25-24, Butzke shot a second ball over that the Royals shanked, sending the match into a fourth set.

The score was 9-9 when San Marcos started to pull away. Fimlaid stuffed an overpass and then followed with a crushing spike off a sweet set from Gamberdella to make it 13-10. A Sofro tip, and two tough serves by Johnson expanded the Royals’ lead to 16-11.

Dos Pueblos cut it to 20-18 before San Marcos put the match away behind a pair of kills from Fimlaid in the middle and couple of DP hitting error and a kill by Williams.

