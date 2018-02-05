San Marcos Girls Storm Back in Final Minutes to Tie Santa Barbara, 2-2

Girls Soccer

It was a wild last 26 minutes during Monday night's crosstown girls soccer battle between San Marcos and Santa Barbara High at Warkentin Stadium.

The Dons scored goals in the 54th and 63rd minutes for a 2-0 lead only to have San Marcos score in the 73rd and all 77th minutes to gain a 2-2 draw on Senior Night for the Royals.

"Tonight was so fun," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "It was everything that you hope a crosstown rival game will be, people definitely got their money's worth tonight."

Said San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo: "San Marcos players showed lot of heart on senior night. Proud of them for fighting back."

A terrific individual effort by Payton Wolf gave the Dons a 1-0 lead. She dribbble through a couple of defenders, lost the ball but won it back and shot past the goalkeeper.

"Payton really wanted it tonight, she missed a few opportunities earlier in the game and was frustrated," coach Wolf said. "I am proud that she chose to keep fighting."

Santa Barbara went ahead 2-0 on a finish by Lauren Garnett. Mikayla Thoits played a ball from the right side of the field that found Garnett at the top of the box. She took a quick touch and hit a shot to the far post.

San Marcos stepped up its attack and got one back in the 73rd minute when Jenna Torchia finished a pass from Cate Clancy.

The Royals (4-5-4, 3-1-3 in Channel League) kept up the pressure and scored the equalizer on a goal by Clancy. Sierra Palladino got the assist.

"Credit to San Marcos as they turned up the heat at that point and eventually finished two goals before time ran out," said coach Wolf.



