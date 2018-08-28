San Marcos Girls Tennis Opens With a Win Over Ventura

San Marcos kicked off its girls tennis with a 13-5 win over Ventura, making Johnny Sapp a winner in his head coaching debut for the Royals.
The doubles team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha picked up where they left off last season, sweeping their sets without losing a game. The pair went undefeated in the regular season last year.
The No. 2 team of Maura Mannix and Emily Rapp also swept, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.
San Marcos went 9-0 in doubles.
In singles, defending Channel League champion Yuka Perera started her senior year with 6-1, 6-0 wins.
San Marcos Singles
#1 Yuka Perera 6-1, 6-0
#2 Fiona Kinsella 0-6, 6-3, 6-1
#2 Bali Lavine 06, 2-6, 2-6
sub Jesi Rabinowitz 0-6
Doubles
#1 Kelly Coulson/Samantha De Albe 6-0, 6-0, 6-0
#2 Maura Mannix/Emily Rapp 6-2, 6-1, 6-1
#3 Bella Munoz/Amanda Avila 6-2
sub Samantha Forster/Samantha Weiner 6-2, 6-0
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.