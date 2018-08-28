San Marcos Girls Tennis Opens With a Win Over Ventura

Tennis

San Marcos kicked off its girls tennis with a 13-5 win over Ventura, making Johnny Sapp a winner in his head coaching debut for the Royals.

The doubles team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha picked up where they left off last season, sweeping their sets without losing a game. The pair went undefeated in the regular season last year.

The No. 2 team of Maura Mannix and Emily Rapp also swept, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.

San Marcos went 9-0 in doubles.

In singles, defending Channel League champion Yuka Perera started her senior year with 6-1, 6-0 wins.

San Marcos Singles

#1 Yuka Perera 6-1, 6-0

#2 Fiona Kinsella 0-6, 6-3, 6-1

#2 Bali Lavine 06, 2-6, 2-6

sub Jesi Rabinowitz 0-6

Doubles

#1 Kelly Coulson/Samantha De Albe 6-0, 6-0, 6-0

#2 Maura Mannix/Emily Rapp 6-2, 6-1, 6-1

#3 Bella Munoz/Amanda Avila 6-2

sub Samantha Forster/Samantha Weiner 6-2, 6-0

