San Marcos’ Girls 4x400 Relay Team Races to 2nd-Place Finish
Brashears, Hodges, Koopmans, McDaniel give Royals four legs up at CIF sectional meet
By Rochelle Rose | May 23, 2010 | 7:51 p.m.
San Marcos High’s girls’ 4x400 relay team took second place in the CIF Southern Section track meet Saturday at Cerritos College.
Marie Rose Brashears, Elysia Hodges, Kaylin Koopmans and Hannah McDaniel raced to a 3:54.41 finish, more than two seconds off the San Marcos team record they set themselves a week ago at the preliminary meet in Costa Mesa.
The Royals’ 4x400 team was Santa Barbara County’s only girls relay team to qualify for the CIF meet.
— Rochelle Rose is a San Marcos High parent.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.