San Marcos’ Girls 4x400 Relay Team Races to 2nd-Place Finish

Brashears, Hodges, Koopmans, McDaniel give Royals four legs up at CIF sectional meet

By Rochelle Rose | May 23, 2010 | 7:51 p.m.

San Marcos High’s girls’ 4x400 relay team took second place in the CIF Southern Section track meet Saturday at Cerritos College.

Marie Rose Brashears, Elysia Hodges, Kaylin Koopmans and Hannah McDaniel raced to a 3:54.41 finish, more than two seconds off the San Marcos team record they set themselves a week ago at the preliminary meet in Costa Mesa.

The Royals’ 4x400 team was Santa Barbara County’s only girls relay team to qualify for the CIF meet.

— Rochelle Rose is a San Marcos High parent.

