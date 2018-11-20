San Marcos Girls Basketball Edged By Santa Paula

San Marcos lost a tight girls basketball game at Santa Paula on Tuesday night, 45-40.
The game was tied 29-29 after three quarters. Julia Fernandez scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Cardinals past the Royals (1-4).
"This one was a tough one to lose," San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "But the girls are going to learn from it and bounce back to get ready for the Fillmore tournament next week. We will have another shot of Santa Paula in the Fillmore tournament."
Ashley Day scored nine points to lead San Marcos, Lily Poehler and Leticia Romero each tallied eight points.