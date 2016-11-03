San Marcos Girls Capture Channel League Cross Country Title

Cross Country

Led by Erica Schroeder's sizzling winning time and five runners finishing in the top 8, the San Marcos girls cross country team beat Ventura to win the Channel League title on Thursday at Camino Real Park in Ventura.

It's the first championship for the Royals in Lawrence Stehmeier's 17 years as head coach.

The San Marcos girls scored 25 points, Ventura had 47, Dos Pueblos 71, Buena 85 and Santa Barbara 140.

The San Marcos boys finished second behind Ventura, 38-40. Buena edged Dos Pueblos for third, 78-79, and Santa Barbara (124) came in fifth.

The Royals' boys and girls teams advance to the CIF Prelims in Riverside next weekend.

Schroeder ran 17:21.90, the third-fastest time on the flat 3-mile course. Natalie McClure came in third in 17:48, freshman Madison Funk was sixth (18:21), Kaela Cleary seventh (18:26) and Mya Adornetto eighth (18:34).

The overall team time of 90:33 set a league record, breaking Ventura's record of 90:46 set in 2004.

Logan Briner led the way for the San Marcos boys, finishing third in a personal best of 15:20.9. Jerry Swider also ran a PR of 15:30 to take fourth. He was followed by Jason Peterson (8th in 15:39.10), Philip Naumann (12th) and David Dinklage (13th).



